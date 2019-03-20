Greece, US, Israel and Cyprus agree to defend energy cooperation against external threats

The Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras attended the Greek-Cypriot-Israel summit in Jerusalem with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades, Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mr Tsipras stressed the significance of cooperation in the energy field played in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as security and defence, economy and migration.

The Greek Prime Minister noted that the safe transfer of energy resources to the EU, through the multiplication of sources and channels, is one of the main axes of our foreign policy.

he underlined that the construction of the East Med pipeline would help in the dialogue, as well as the financial development of the region.



The four participants released a joint statement highlighting their commitment to promoting peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the region.

The statement read that the leaders agreed to defend the project against external malign influences in the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East.