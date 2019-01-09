Greece’s Presidential Guards brave the cold in Athens (photos)

Members of the Greek Presidential Guard performed their solemn duty by standing guard, stock-still, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Tuesday as Athens was covered in snow.

The Evzones, who have been serving their country as a special presidential guard unit since December 12, 1868, must stand guard for an hour outside the Greek parliament at Syntagma Square.

They are allowed to wear a woolen coat in the winter, but regardless of the weather, they must stand their posts and perform their duties, come snow, sleet or cold!

