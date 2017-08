Turkey continued to escalate its provocations towards Greece, as 14 Turkish military aircraft violated Greek airspace on Friday a day after more violations took place over the Aegean Sea. Twelve F-16 fighter jets, six of which were armed and two CN 235 reconnaissance violated Greek national airspace for 60 times, while another 8 infringements of the Athens FIR occurred. Greek F-16 fighter jets scrambled and engaged in dog fights.