Greek and Turkish fighter jets engage in 19 dog fights over the Aegean Sea

The Turkish provocation over the Aegean Sea continued unabated for another day, as the Turkish Air Force violated Greek airspace on 55 occasions.

Specifically, after the 40 violations recorded on Monday, 22 Turkish F-16s, as well as one spy plane illegally entered Greek airspace, causing 55 violations from the morning of Tuesday until the afternoon.

The violations resulted in 19 dog fights with the pilots of Greek fighter jets (20 F-16s and Mirage 2000), which scrambled to intercept and engage with the invading planes.

The violations occurred in the Central and Southeastern Aegean.