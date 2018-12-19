Greek and Turkish fighter jets engage in dogfights over Aegean Sea

Five Turkish jets violated Greek airspace on four occasions on Wednesday over the South-East Aegean Sea.

Four F-16 fighter jets flew in two formations, with two of them being armed. Meanwhile, a CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft also flew over the same area, while the fighter jets were involved in a dogfight with Greek jets that scrambled and intercepted the aggressor aircraft, in accordance to international laws of engagement.

Apart from the four violations, there were also four illegal entries in the Athens FIR.