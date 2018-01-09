Greek Anonymous present Erdogan as gay on Turkish town’s website (photos)

Anonymous Greece hacked the website of the Turkish town of Kazimkarabekir (kazimkarabekir.bel.tr) in the region of central Anatolia and uploaded a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wearing lipstick, earrings, and blush on his cheeks. The photo was placed with a background of the rainbow flag of the LGTBQ community and the Turkish President’s necktie with similar colours with the caption accompanying the picture reading “I am Erdogan And im Proud Gay”. The hacktivists also uploaded a number of other photo-shopped Erdogan pictures showing him distorted either as a vampire or other ghouls. Some of the captions read “Hi im Erdogan and im an old liar man

Hi im Erdogan and im an old liar man”, while another caption reads “Erdogan’s Dirty Dangerous ISIS Games

Erdogan help kurds vs ISIS? No Erdogan kill kurds and help ISIS

Erdogan you are an old lier man”