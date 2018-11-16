Greek Church Hierarchy rejects Tsipras-Ieronymos plan on clergy payment regime

The issue was not even discussed at the Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church

The prelacy of the Greek Orthodox Church rejected the draft agreement between Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos regarding a proposal to change the process of payment for the clergy by the Greek state.

The Synod of the Greek Church convened on Friday to discuss the issue and unanimously decided to leave the current system of payment intact, whereby the clergy remain ion the Greek state’s payroll.

The meeting took place in a climate of tension, culminating in two Metropolitans storming out of the room disagreeing on the issue. With their decision the clergy has set a red line on the payment regime, effectively discarding the most core change agreed upon between Tsipras and Ieronymos without even discussing it.