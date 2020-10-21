Greek Citizen Protection Minister announced the hiring of another 800 border guards

“Greece is protecting its borders, the areas in northern Greece that are sensitive and no one can illegally enter the country but only those entitled to seek asylum”

The Greek Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis announced the hiring of an additional 800 border guards for northern Greece and the Evros area in particular.

Mr. Chrisochoidis made these statements during his meetings with Greek Police officers at the Thessaloniki Police headquarters on Wednesday.

“I announce to you that we are proceeding with the hiring of another 800 border guards in northern Greece, 600 of whom will be located in Evros, 100 in Rodopi and 100 in Kavala, in order to form a second line of defense, so that it is certain that Greece is protecting its borders, the areas in northern Greece that are sensitive and that no one can illegally enter the country but only those entitled to seek asylum”, he said.

