Greek Communist party trade union supports California hospital workers

The All-Workers Militant Front (PAME), the trade union founded and backed by the Communist Party of Greece, issued a statement expressing its solidarity with the California hospital workers who are on strike. The statement by PAME calls for the immediate realisation of their “just demands”.
“The All-Workers Militant Front, representing the class-based trade union movement in Greece, expresses its solidarity with the Workers’ Strike in Health, California, USA.”, the statement reads.
