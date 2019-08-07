Greek Defence Minister sends clear message aimed at Turkey: We have a terrifying security umbrella

The Hellenic Armed Forces provide a powerful, terrifying security umbrella, National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said from Larissa in central Greece, sending a clear message aimed at Turkey.

The minister, who made his first visit to the 1st Army in Larissa, noted that he was briefed on the operation and potential of the foundational military formation, which, according to LarissaNet, he dubbed the “backbone of Greece’s defensive and deterrent power” on the mainland.

Nikos Panagiotopoulos then noted that “we need to be fully aware of exactly where we are. Together, both the military and political leadership of the ministry to plan how to move forward to ensure a strong Armed Forces that will provide a complete, powerful, terrifying, to those who are coveting our homeland, security umbrella, across Greece from north to its southernmost point.”

The Minister of National Defense then went to the National AirForce Operation Centre (EKAE) and the Tactical Airforce Headquarters where he was briefed on Air Force matters and future plans.