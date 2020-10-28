Greek F-16 pilot uplifts spirits in moving message on OXI Day (video)

A Greek pilot of the F-16 demonstration team “ZEUS” sent an inspiring message to all Greeks “from Orestiada to Gavdos and from Othonos to Kastelorizo” on the occasion of the anniversary of 28 October 1940 when Greece gave a one-word response: “OXI” (No) to Mussolini during World War II.

The pilot calls that 2-syllable word “the most laconic and resounding message in world history” saying that “Democracy and Freedom are indestructible ideals that will triumph as long as there are immortal Greek Souls. Souls that are bold beyond their strengths and daring in their knowledge and optimistic in difficulties. Happy Anniversary fellow Greeks.”

“Greek, from Orestiada to Gavdos and from Othonos to Kastellorizo, remember the most laconic and resounding message in world history consists of two syllables, NO. A message that reminds everyone that Democracy and Freedom are ideal indestructible that will triumph as long as there are immortal Greek Souls. Souls bold beyond their strengths daring in their knowledge and optimistic in difficulties. Many Years Greece”