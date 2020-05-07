Greek FinMin Staikouras: We are considering reasonable tax cuts

There are many measures under consideration to support the economy, he said

The Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, said he was open for possible tax cuts over the next period, including in the catering sector, in an interview with THEMA 104.6.

“Reasonable tax cuts are on our minds,” he said, adding that “there are other measures to be weighed. There are issues regarding VAT down-payments in the transportation sector. If we add everything up, however, the amount comes up short. There will be measures for the whole economy, there will be interventions across all sectors. We are doing our best in light of the post-coronavirus era.”

The finance minister also explained that employees’ support “for May will apply to all companies that remain closed or to the section of workers whose contracts have remain in suspension”.

He stressed the government intended to continue the financial support in June, pointing out adding that sectors such such as tourism, catering, transportation, culture were special.

Mr. Staikouras said that the government was adding the EU SURE program to its arsenal to subsidise employment – “we hope to get 1.5 billion euros from June onwards – and this will be in conjunction with the work-suspension program.”

also read

Greece to suffer 9.7% recession in 2020, but record a 7.9% recovery in 2021: EC summer forecast

Finnish tour operator cancels all holiday packages to Corfu, Lefkada, Parga, Santorini and Thassos