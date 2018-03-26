Greek football league to re-start next weekend

The Greek football league will resume on the weekend of March 31 and April 1, after the 16 clubs of the Super League accepted the terms presented by Deputy Minister for Sports Giorgos Vasiliadis. The Athenian derby between Panathinaikos and AEK Athens will, therefore, be held on round 26 next Sunday. The Greek championship had been suspended after the Greek government decided to stop the league following the serious incidents after the match between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens at Toumba stadium.