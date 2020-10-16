Greek Foreign Minister Dendias meets with President and PM of Armenia

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during his visit to Yerevan.

“I was received by the Prime Minister of Armenia, N. Pashinyan, with whom we exchanged views on regional developments,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wrote on his personal Twitter account. “The historic ties and friendship between the peoples of Greece and Armenia and the growing cooperation between the two countries were reaffirmed”, as announced by the Foreign Ministry in a post on Twitter.

Regarding his meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, they exchanged views on regional developments, as mentioned in another post by the Foreign Ministry.

Following the private meeting of the Foreign Minister with his Armenian counterpart, while extended talks followed between the delegations of Greece and Armenia. The focus was on Greek-Armenian cooperation, developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as EU-Armenia relations.