Greek Foreign Minister Dendias lands in Libya amid rising tensions

Greek Minister of Foreign Affair Nikos Dendias travelled to Libya with the government-run Gulf Stream aircraft, which took off at around 10:00 am from the Elefsina airport, departing for Benghazi, where it arrived shortly before 11:00 am.

Libyan media reports that Mr Dendias met with Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and his Libyan counterpart, Abdulhadi al-Hweij, in Benghazi.

Libya Yunanistan dışişleri bakanı Nicos dendias, Bingazide Doğu bölgesi hükümeti ile görüşmelere başladı. pic.twitter.com/aCjBJJ0eBu — Hv. Yzb. Raptor Alpina (@saudademilitary) December 22, 2019

Information broadcast on Arabic-language and Libyan accounts on Social Media says that Nikos Dendias will meet with General Khalifa Haftar.

However, Greek Foreign Ministry circles neither confirm nor deny the meeting.

His visit comes at time where tensions are rising in Libya, which has been transformed into a field of conflict between the regional and global powers, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly denouncing Russia for backing mercenary forces to overthrow the sitting government supported by Turkey. As a result, Russian-Turkish relations have been strained, while Turkey is preparing to send military forces to support Fayez al-Saraj, who signed the maritime agreement, in breach of international law.