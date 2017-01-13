Greek Foreign Minister Kotzias: Turkey fled Geneva talks not Greece

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias swiftly responded to claims made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Greek delegation had left the negotiating table in Geneva on Cyprus, saying that it was in fact Turkey that had abandoned the talks. “Those who fled are those who are not here. We are still here”, Mr. Kotzias commented after the Turkish diplomatic delegation taking part in talks in the Geneva Peace process, headed by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, departed. Mr. Kotzias expressed his satisfaction that for the first time in many decades the issues of the guarantees and security were included in the dialogue. “We are in talks and a fight for a just solution to the Cypriot problem. Before anything else a just solution means eradicating the reason that caused it, which is the presence of the Turkish occupying forces”, the Greek diplomat stressed.