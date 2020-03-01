UPDATE: Read the new measures Greece takes to enhance border security after security meeting under PM Mitsotakis

In recent days, Greece has been receiving sudden, massive, organized and coordinated pressure from population movements to its eastern, land and sea borders.

This movement is directed and encouraged by Turkey. These actions are in breach of the obligations arising from the European Union-Turkey Joint Declaration.

Instead of limiting the networks of migrant and refugee traffickers, Turkey has itself become a trafficker.

Concentrated people are forcibly attempting to enter Greek territory, despite the fact that it has been made clear by the Greek side that no transit is permitted at all.

Because of its coordinated and massive nature, this relocation has nothing to do with international asylum law which concerns only individual cases.

In these circumstances, the present situation constitutes an active, serious, exceptional and asymmetric threat to the country’s national security.

The concentrated individuals are used as pawns by Turkey to exert diplomatic pressure.

Greece unequivocally exercises its sovereign right and constitutional obligation to safeguard its integrity.

For these reasons, the National Security Council, which met today, decided the following:

The upgrading of security measures at the eastern, land and sea borders of the country by security forces and the armed forces to prevent illegal entry into the country to the maximum.

The temporary suspension, for one month from the date of this Decision, of the lodging of asylum seekers by those entering the country illegally.

The immediate deportation, where possible, to the country of origin of those who enter the Greek territory illegally without registration.

To submit a request to FRONTEX for the development of the RABIT team with a view to guarding the country’s external borders, which also constitute the European Union’s borders.