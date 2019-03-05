Greek hotel is the best in Europe’s Most Historic Hotels (photos-list)

Three Greek hotels, with one taking the top spot, are included among the best 16 boutique hotels in Europe that belong to Historic Hotels of Europe.

More specifically, Villa Galini is the best boutique hotel in Europe, while the other two Greek hotels on the list are Marpessa Smart Luxury Hotel in 9th place and the Allegory Boutique House in 14th place.

The entire list is as follows:

1. Villa Galini | Hellas



2. Twr y Felin Hotel Wales



3. Hotel Stefanie | Austria



4. Herangtunet Boutique Hotel | Norway



5. Flanders Hotel Belgium



6. Killarney Royal | Ireland



7. Metropolis Latvia



8. Hotel Schwarzer Bock | Germany



9. Marpessa Smart Luxury Hotel | Hellas



10. Schloss Wartegg | Switzerland



11. As Janelas Verdes | Portugal



12. Hotel Park | Norway



13. Hotel Cattaro | Montenegro



14. Allegory Boutique House | Hellas



15. La Couronne Hotel Restaurant | Switzerland



16. Antiq Palace | Slovenia

