Greek Interior Minister: “Our life will not be the same after the coronavirus crisis ends”

“There is no one that believes our life will be the same [once the coronavirus crisis is over]. There will be a recession and a very serious economic problem in Greece and throughout Europe,” said Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos in an interview with ANT1 TV on Friday.

The issue of a eurobond to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was essential in order for the economy in both Greece and Europe to be able to restart, he added.

Theodorikakos said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and eight other European leaders are waging a battle in order for the EU to make bold decisions that were needed to deal with the crisis.

He also noted that it was impossible to discuss what will happen on the “next day” because nobody knows when the crisis will end, while he announced that the Interior Ministry will unveil a new set of measures in the next two days, providing a radical solution for the support of municipalities and regions through a new Act of Legislative Content.

Source: amna