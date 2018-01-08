Greek navy seals place largest unwerwater flag ever in Kastelorizo! (video)

Jan, 08 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Special forces put flag for Epiphany celebration

Men of the Greek special forces, along with members of the navy seal squad dove in the waters off the east-most island of Greece, Kastelorizo and spread the largest Greek flag ever underwater!
The nearly 20-square-meter flag was placed around 1 metre from the sea surface in celebration of the Epiphany. The flag was attached to 4 stationary poles and stayed in its position for hours.

Tags With: