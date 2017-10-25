Greek Navy’s Lockheed Martin P-3 aircraft to get Rockwell Collins “glass cockpit” upgrade (PHOTOS)

The “glass cockpit” was a necessary demand of the Hellenic Navy for the upgrade program

Lockheed Martin has tapped Rockwell Collins for its Flight2 integrated avionics system, Rockwell Collins said. The system is to be used to upgrade the Greek navy’s Lockheed Martin P-3 aircraft.

The Hellenic Navy is looking for an upgrade, according to Rockwell Collins, to comply with upcoming mandates for unrestricted global airspace operation,” said Dave Schreck, VP and general manager of airborne solutions for Rockwell Collins. “P-3 pilots will experience a whole new level of flight through greater situational awareness, improved communications capabilities and useful alerts.”

Flight2 would convert the flight deck into a larger, all-glass cockpit. It also includes integrated communications and Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 capabilities. The system is already installed on 15 Greek Lockheed Martin C-130s. Rockwell Collins said it is built on architecture compliant with communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems that should meet current and future aviation mandate requirements.

Last month, Rockwell Collins announced it is set to become a United Technologies Corp. company. The value of the future transaction was said to have an “implied” total equity value of $23 billion and a total transaction value of $30 billion, including Rockwell Collins’ net debt.

(The Flight2 configuration for the P-3HN)

Source: aviationtoday.com