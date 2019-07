Distributor company must contact the recipients of the product to recall them

The Greek National Organisation for Medicines (EOF) called for the withdrawal of a batch of insulin syringes named “DISPO VAN SINGLE USE INSULIN U-100 (1mL)”.

These are:

– 841541 (dated: 09-2023)

– 907441 (last closed: 01-2024)

EKO SA, which has distributed the product in the Greek Market, must contact the recipients of the product directly in order to withdraw them, the announcement said,