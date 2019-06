The relevant decree was affixed to the main entrance of the House Tuesday afternoon

The Presidential Decree for the dissolution of the House of Representatives was affixed to the main entrance of the Parliament on Tuesday, officially marking the start of the pre-election period for the July 7 national elections.

The Decree stipulates that the new House will be convened on July 17th.

The procedure was delayed, as it seems the outgoing government tried to push through as many partisan appointments and transfers to various state position as possible.