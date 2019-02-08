Greek Parliament plenum debates FYROM NATO accession protocol (watch live)

The debate on the ratification of the protocol for the accession of FYROM to NATO is underway in the Greek parliamentary plenum, with MPs presenting their views on the pros and cons of the bill. Discussion started on Friday morning after the draft was adopted by the majority in the competent parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in the afternoon of Thursday.

The protocol is expected to pass with 153 votes, the makeup of which is:

145 SYRIZA MPs and former representatives of ANEL: Katerina Papakosta, Elena Kountoura and Thanasis Papachristopoulos; Spyros Danellis from the Movement for Change party; and the deputies of the Potami party Stavros Theodorakis, Giorgos Mavrotas and Spyros Lykoudis, as well as the ousted Deputy from the Movement for Change Thanasis Theoharopoulos.