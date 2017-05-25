Greek parliament to debate building of Islamic mosque in Athens

The Greek parliamentary plenum is scheduled to vote on the erection of the Islamic mosque, as part of a larger bill on education, Thursday night. The discussion started with the parties’ rapporteurs presenting their positions on the bill. The structure is expected to be a large edifice in the Votanikos area in the centre of Athens and plans to erect it have caused tensions with residents in the area surrounding the religious site expressing concerns, while Greek Orthodox Church officials have also voiced their objection to the project.