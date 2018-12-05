Greek passport in top 10 most powerful in the world

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has overtaken Singapore and Germany as the country with the world’s most powerful passport.

Greece is in 4th spot on the list along with Belgium, Austria, Japan, Portugal, Switzerland and Ireland, among others. Greek passport holders can travel to 122 countries without a visa and 42 more using a visa upon arrival.

According to Passport Index, UAE passport holders are now able to gain entry to 167 countries without obtaining a prior visa – 113 countries visa-free, and another 54 using visas on arrival.

The oil-rich state jumped from third place last month into first after four more countries were added to its list of visa-free destinations on 1 December, Gulf News reported.