Greek PM Alexis Tsipras visiting Kalymnos

In an effort to cover close the gap in the opinion polls against opposition party New Democracy, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has started a series of pre-election trips across Greece.

Following his visit to Kalavryta, Mr Tsipras is expected to arrive at the island of Kalymnos on Wednesday to inaugurate the Naval Academy on the island.

The Prime Minister will have a meeting with Kalymnos Mayor Ioannis Galouzis and then he will address the opening ceremony of the Naval Academy.

The Greek PM is trying to push the government narrative of a Greek economy exiting the harsh period of austerity and entering a phase of growth, while at the same time attempting to appease any concerns over the Prespes Agreement, the ratification of which could spark political developments in February.