Greek PM calls Government Foreign Affairs & Defence Council meeting for further border security

“The government is determined to do whatever it takes to guard our borders”

The Prime Minister called an urgent Government Foreign Affairs & Defence Council (KYSEA) meeting which will be held at 6pm and new measures to enhance border security will be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Kyriakos Mitsotakis talked on the phone on Sunday morning with the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos and informed him about the measures taken by the Greek government to protect the borders.

A government meeting preceded on Saturday morning and it was attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Dedia, Citizens’ Defense Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Deputy Minster of Defence Alkiviadis Stefanis, Chief of National Defence General Staff, General Constantinos Floros and the Coast Guard representatives.

After Saturday’s meeting, government spokesman Stelios Petsas had said that “the government is determined to do whatever it takes to guard our borders”, referring to “a massive organized illegal attempt to cross the border” into the Evros region.

