Greek PM: This Easter, we must all express the love for our fellow citizens in practice

“We stay home and we will meet again when the danger is over”

“This Easter, we must all express the love for our fellow citizens in practice, showing our responsibility to society. We stay home and we will meet again when the danger is over. Happy Easter to everyone!”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted on Saturday on social media.

The Prime Minister also published a greeting card with the message: “We will remember this Easter as the Easter of love. But also of responsibility. #MenoumeSpiti Happy Easter to you and your families”.