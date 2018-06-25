Greek PM Tsipras congratulates Erdogan on election victory

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras congratulated incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone for his victory on Sunday’s Presidential elections on Monday. During the phone contact, Mr Tsipras raised the issue for the release of the two Greek soldiers held in Turkish prison without any official charges for 3.5 months, underlining the significance of the matter for the bilateral relations between the two countries. The two men also discussed the prospect of close cooperation in light of Thursday’s EU-Turkey Summit council, while they agreed to meet on the sidelines of the NATO Summit Meeting in Brussels.