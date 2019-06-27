Greek PM Tsipras sends message to Turkey over oil drilling

The Greek PM addressed the official signing of the oil exploration project in Crete

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras sent a message to Turkey – without specifically naming her – during his address at the official signing ceremony for the exploration and exploitation of the deposits in western and southwest Crete.

“The role of Greece is to be an anchor of stability and security. A country of peace, cooperation, and dialogue, but also a country that is ready to defend its sovereign rights at any time,” Mr. Tsipras said.

Mr. Tsipras stressed that today’s signatures signaled that large investments would continue and that the current year would set a new record of foreign direct investments. “This investment is a vote of confidence in the potential of the Greek economy,” said Alexis Tsipras.

He also noted that Greece ensured at every step of the investments that all international law would be observed with the support of Greece’s efforts by large companies that provided a solid infrastructure to achieve results.