Greek PM Tsipras to call early national elections next week

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras announced his decision to step down and call early national elections after his government suffered a crushing defeat in the European Parliament elections by 9 points to conservative party New Democracy. Speaking in a press conference, Mr Tsipras said he would request the mandate from the Greek President to call a national election after the end of next week’s second round of regional elections.

“The election result is not worthy of our expectations”, said the Greek in his address to the press.

“Today’s result gives the opposition the right to challenge the exit from the crisis and our plan to support the many,” he continued.