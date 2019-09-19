Greek police clear out two buildings from 240 squatting refugees and illegal migrants (photos)

Greek police removed 240 migrants and refugees – including 40 children – from two buildings they were squatting in on Acharnon street, in downtown Athens Thursday morning.



The majority of the squatters were from Syria and Afghanistan. All of the people were transported to the Athens Aliens Bureau, from where they will be processed according to their legal status – whether they are entitled to asylum, whether they have applied for asylum or if they are being deported.



Police sources described the living conditions in the two buildings as “extremely difficult”.

The photos uploaded by protothema.gr from inside the spaces illustrate the unhygienic conditions for these refugees.