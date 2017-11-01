Greek Police: “Guard butcher shops, pet shops, fur shops & zoos”!

The Greek police HQs has called a general alert ordering the guarding of…butcher shops, pet shops, shops that sell furs and zoos! This means that apart from protecting the citizens of this country from all kinds of criminals, now the police officers must guard sites like these as well!

This surreal situation stems from an order issued on October 29 according to the newspaper “Tο Vima”. The extraordinary security measures are in view of the international week of resistance actions from October 30 to November 5. This is due to recent individual attacks by anarchists at a fur shop and a butcher’s car in downtown Athens.

The police document asks for the maximum possible alert, controls and meticulous self-protection measures, as well as to report any suspicious event that has occurrs to them.