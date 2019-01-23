Greek population drops by 355.000 in last decade!

The Greek state could introduce initiatives supporting motherhood and births, regardless of the number of children a couple might already have

Dr. Giorgos Rachiotis, Epidemiology professor from the University of Thessaly, stated on Monday that the Greek population dropped by 355.000 between 2008 and 2017.

The change is mostly attributed to the declining birthrate following the economic crisis.

Dr. Rachiotis pointed out that the immediate solution would be for young, highly specialized scientists to return to Greece. In addition, the Greek state could introduce initiatives supporting motherhood and births, regardless of the number of children a couple might already have.

According to the profession, in Eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the Northern Aegean islands the birth/death ratio is becoming an issue of national security and therefore the state must reintroduce demographic balance in sensitive areas of the country.

