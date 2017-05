The President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the the Summit meeting of the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. Mr. Pavlopoulos, who has been a vocal citric of the stance by Turkey regarding its provocations against Greece, will attend the meeting in Constantinople after an official invitation extended to him by Mr. Erdogan