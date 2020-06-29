Greek President to Turkey: Greece will defend its national sovereignty

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Greece was ready to defend its national sovereignty whenever it is necessary. Speaking from the remote Greek island of Agathonisi, the President said: “Our country respects international law and seeks a constructive relationship with its neighbours. At the same time, however, it is determined to defend its national sovereignty in every possible way, whenever and wherever necessary.”

“Greece has long sought good neighbourly relations and co-operation with Turkey and is investing in the peaceful coexistence and co-operation of the two peoples. However, it is not prepared to relinquish its sovereign rights or to accept disputes of national territories “, Mrs. Sakellaropoulou underlined during her visit.

As the President of the Republic noted, “ensuring peace, security and stability in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean is a key pillar of our national strategy.”