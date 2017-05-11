Greek Professor to take part in NASA meteorite exploration in Antarctica

Geologist Ioannis Baziotis of the Agricultural School will be the first Greek to part in NASA’s mission to the Antarctica for the search of meteorites. Dr. Baziotis is an assistant professor of Mineralogy and Petrology at the University of Athens Department of Natural Resources and Agricultural Engineering. Mr. Baziotis is actively involved in meteorite and cosmo-chemistry, with his peer reviewed studies on Mars having been published in various international scientific publications. The professor was accepted in the Antarctic Search for Meteorites – (ANSMET), which has discovered more than 21,000 samples of meteorites in 41 years, after being rejected 4 previous times. The last stage for the professor is to pass the medical tests.