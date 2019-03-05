Greek roadshow in California draws US tour operators’ attention

It was the first time that a Greek business mission visited the state of California

US tour operators showed vivid interest in Greece during Greece’s roadshow on the USA’s west coast, according to ANA.

It was the first time that a Greek business mission visited the state of California, with stops in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Fransisco. It is estimated that over 700 meetings with US tour operators belonging to ASTA (the American Society of Travel Advisors) were held.

The tourism professionals in the three major US cities were briefed on Greek tourism destinations as well as the level of services.

Source: tornosnews