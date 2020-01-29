Greek state to use floating barriers to stem rising refugee flows

A relevant call to tender was uploaded on the government website by the National Defence Ministry

The Greek government is considering using a floating barrier system in its efforts to stem the rising flow of illegal immigrants and refugees crossing into Greek waters in the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast.

The system will have a total length of 2,700 km, according to specifications included in a call tender uploaded on the government website “diavgia.gr” (transparency) by the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry noted that the procurement of the floating protective system “will restrict and, where appropriate, suspend the intent to enter the national territory in order to address the ever-increasing migratory / refugee flows due to the urgent need to suspend the flows.”

The project will have a budget of €500,000 and the award criterion will be that of cost-effectiveness.