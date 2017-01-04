Greek taxpayers overdue debts reached 94bn euros in November!

According to the latest data available, the taxpayers’ overdue debts were increased by 890 million Euros in November reaching a total of 12,628 bn Euros in 2016. If added to the already existing debt until the end of 2015, the grand total reaches the astronomical figure of 94,19 bn Euros, while the number such cases is 4,31 million.

The confiscations so far have not changed this reality, something that indicates that the Greek taxpayers’ ability to pay the overwhelming taxation has run out.



This is not good news for government revenue. Analysts argue that if something does not change, the overdue debt will exceed 100 bn Euros by the end of 2017, around 60% of the country’s GDP.



Between January and November 2016 the forced collection measures like confiscations of deposits and/or taxpayers’ income increased from 695.074 to 826.211, that is 131.137 more in 11 months. In November alone they reached 22.408 from 14.856 the previous month, an average of approximately 500 per day.