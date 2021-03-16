Greek-Turkish exploratory talks end after 6 hours

The 62nd round of informal, non-binding exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean was held in Athens on Tuesday and lasted six hours.

The meeting in the 3 + 3 format (three Greek diplomats were talking informally with three officials of the Turkish diplomacy) took place in Athens, at the hotel Great Britain.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias had with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and commented on the talks stating: “Greece approaches these contacts in good faith. We hope that they will lead to finding common ground for resolving the only bilateral dispute we have with Turkey. That is, the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, on the basis of the principles of international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

Referring to the official objection of Turkey with which Ankara protested against the decision of Greece to connect with Israel and Cyprus in the context of the creation of the submarine pipeline Euro Asia Interconnector, Nikos Dendias remarked that “unilateral accusations of Turkey regarding Greece, will be addressed at the proper time and in the appropriate way, through diplomatic channels”.

also read

Greek MEP causes uproar after voting pro-life on EP amendment