Greek villages in the woods! (PHOTOS)

Tourist settlements in select forested areas of Greece have been contributing to developing ecotourism, raising awareness on environmental issues, promoting environmental education and, of course, providing leisure activities. The rare natural beauty of Greece with endless areas of breathtaking landscape paired with the feeling of serenity and the benefits of fresh air are reasons good more than enough for you to take an alternative holiday in the heart of nature and be initiated into the joys of a mountain experience.

Let us introduce you to some of the villages that will accommodate you.

Papades Village

Where: In Northern Evia, this settlement covers an area of 20.000m² sporting great facilities in the woods and an infinite view of the blue of the Aegean.

Facilities: Papades Village is ideal for a family holiday. Its 58m² fully equipped and furnished cottages with central heating and fireplaces, an indoor and outdoor playground, an art workshop, a farm and a sports area are tailored to fulfill the needs and wishes of your young fellow travelers.

Activities: Go hiking or horse-riding in the oak forest. For a wheel excitement, go mountain biking or jeep safari. Take lessons of pine chopping and retsina collecting, or practice several sports. If action is not your cup of tea, opt for soap, candle and jam making lessons, or help with the farming activities. Getting to know the flora of the area will prove to be an easy task for those interested, thanks to the tags the 3.000-odd plants bear. If you are more into wine or tsipouro, indulge in them in the local tavernas, enjoying the view to the islands of Sporades.

Worth seeing: The fossil forest and the Museum of Paleolithic Mammals in the village of Kerasia; the imposing waterfalls of Drymon; the monastery of St David built on the remnants of an ancient temple; the verdant villages nearby.

For further information, please call: +30 6984 606289

Kedros Village

Where: In the district of Arta, not far from the village Katarraktis, at an altitude of 920m in the mountain range of Tzoumerka. Let this settlement’s 45.000m² area be your starting point for exploring around and relishing Greek nature.

Facilities: The guesthouse comprises 20 snug fully equipped and furnished cottages, able to accommodate up to 8 visitors each depending on their size. The café and the restaurant are housed in two separate buildings.

Activities: Hiking in the Tzoumerka; rafting in the Arachthos and Kalarrytikos rivers; horse-riding; rappelling/abseiling; archery.

Worth seeing: The spectacular Tzoumerka and Matsouki waterfalls; the bridge at Plaka; the villages of Syrrako and Kalarrytes; the monasteries of Tsouka and Kipina; the cave “Anemotrypa Pramanton”.

For further information: www.guesthousekedros.gr

Kapsitsa Village

Where: In the SE side of mount Gkiona (in mountainous Fokida) at an altitude of 1.000m and at just 20km from the city of Amfissa. The ecological significance of this spectacular landscape reflects in the rareness of the “abies cephalonica”, the fir tree of Kefanonia, which tops off the grandeur of nature of the area.

Facilities: Peacefulness is guaranteed in the fully equipped and furnished cottages of the guesthouse, as they are built at a reasonable distance from each other in the fir forest. Playgrounds, sports facilities and a restaurant will make sure you’ll miss out on nothing while there.

Activities: Take romantic strolls around or use your car to explore the neighbouring areas, so gorgeous and so historically important.

Worth seeing: The city of Amfissa with the huge olive grove around it, the village of Galaxidi, scenic Itea, the gorge of Rekka, the byzantine monasteries of Panagia Prosiliou and Profitis Ilias and, last but not at all least, the archaeological site of Delphi.

For further information: www.fokida.gr

Source: visitgreece.gr