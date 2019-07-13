Greeks in Britain will have no issues in all Brexit scenarios, says PM May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May reassured that nearly 150,000 Greeks living, studying and working in the United Kingdom would not be affected by a Brexit.

In an interview to Greek newspaper “Ta Nea”, Mrs. May said that the contribution of the Greeks to the life of Britain was invaluable. “That is why we have guaranteed the rights of Greek citizens living in Great Britain. This will be the case for all Brexit scenarios”, she underlined.

Speaking about the telephone conversation she had with newly elected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the British PM stated that “Mr. Mitsotakis’ desire to make Greece a successful, outward-looking nation is in complete harmony with the values ​​we consider important here in the UK”.

“In particular, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and I have agreed on the importance of expanding our cooperation on trade and security,” Mrs. May added.