Greeks recommend best sites to tourists in online survey

The Greek islands are the most appealing part of tourists who choose Greece as their destination in the estimation of 70% of Greeks, according to data collected by PayPal and GfK survey group. Greeks believed the Acropolis (60%), Thessaloniki (50%) and the ancient oracle at Delphi (40%) were the most attractive places for foreigners visiting Greece. The data showed that 99% Greeks would urge tourists to visit Greece. The survey included the countries of Poland, Hungary, Greece and the Czech Republic and was conducted via an online questionnaire to 5,000 users over 18 years old. Greeks replied they were proud of their county as did the participants from the other 3 countries that took part.