Greeks turn to apps Signal and Telegram in droves, after WhatsApp change in terms of services

The data covered the period of the first half of January

Greeks are following the global trend of online users who have turned to apps like Signal and Telegram for messaging, after the change in terms of use of the popular app WhatsApp.

Based on the number of downloads of the Signal and Telegram messaging applications during the period 4 to 17 January, compared to the period December 21 – January 3, the number of downloads exploded, according to data from the company SensorTower, provided by moneyreview.gr.

Specifically, during the first two weeks of January, compared to the period December 21-January 3, the number of Signal downloads skyrocketed by 1,650%. Respectively, the Telegram application counted 28,000 downloads versus 10,000 (+ 180%), with the corresponding size for WhatsApp falling by 13%.

For its part, the European Commission’s “next-generation internet” initiative (NGI) announced yesterday that, with its support, alternative instant messaging systems have been developed that fully protect users’ privacy. “NGI’s research projects mainly develop instant messaging systems that fully protect users’ privacy,” NGI said.

