Hafiia Mira: Out from the war, straight on Instagram! (photos)

Hafiia Mira is not your average ridiculously-hot-babe-on-Instagram, though she certainly is a ridiculously-hot-babe-on-Instagram…
This amazing-looking chick is a model as well as a fashion designer.
She apparently grew up in Kosovo and escaped after the war with her family at age 8 to Canada.
Now she is an in-demand creative inspiration for the likes of Kanye West…
Not bad, right?
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
This is what it’s like to spend your whole life growing up in Erdogan’s Turkey
Why Trump should keep up the fight – Nigel Farage
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I am profoundly enchanted by the flowing complexity in you. — #fallendancerpose #yoga #practice #almostgotit
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Some fun w my kallash. In heels and a dress. | #tifoluneboj #kosovo #shqipe
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.