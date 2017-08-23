Headless body in Denmark belongs to Swedish reporter

The decapitated torso of a woman has been found close to the spot where a Swedish journalist is thought to have died while on a home-made submarine.

The body, also without legs or arms, was found by a horrified passer-by floating in the Baltic sea in Copenhagen on Monday

Journalist Kim Wall went missing more than a week ago after a trip on the submarine owned by 46-year-old Peter Madsen.

Lead investigator Jens Moller Jensen said it was too early to tell if the body was that of the 30-year-old reporter.

He said: “We have recovered the body … It is the torso of a woman.

“An inquest will be conducted.”

The grisly find comes after the Danish inventor sensationally claimed she died in a mysterious “accident” on his submarine and that he dumped her body overboard.

Madsen initially claimed he last saw Ms Wall when he dropped her off on an island in Copenhagen late on August 10 following an interview aboard the do-it-yourself craft.

But cops said Madsen “told police and the court that there was an accident on board the sub that led to the death of Kim Wall, and that he subsequently buried her at sea in an undefined location of the Koge Bay” south of Copenhagen.

Madsen’s appearance before a judge on August 12 was held behind closed doors and the probe has been classified, so it is not known exactly when he made his statement.

But his lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Danish broadcaster TV2 on Monday that Madsen “had always wanted” the information on the preliminary hearing to be disclosed.

She said: “He’s relieved right now that the information has been brought to the public.

“But he is still very much affected by the situation.”

Danish and Swedish authorities had been searching for Wall since she failed to return after their meeting aboard the 60ft Nautilus on August 10.

source: thesun.co.uk