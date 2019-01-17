Health Tourism: Why Greek coffee holds the key to longevity

Greece has one of the only 6 Blue Zones of longevity in the world

If you are looking for some tips on living a long, healthy life, look no further than Greek coffee, which according to scientists is a key ingredient to staying youthful, greekcitytimes.com reports.

Nowadays, the life expectancy of humans has increased significantly, nevertheless, there are, of course, some people who live a lot longer than others and many of those reside on of Ikaria.

Many scientists have made their way to this Greek island in search of answers as to why locals here live longer.

New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner and his team, declared Ikaria as one of only 6 Blue Zones globally.

A Blue Zone is defined as a place where the environment is conducive to old age and in Ikaria, it was discovered that residents here are several times more likely to reach the age of 90+ compared to normal.

