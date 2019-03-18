High school teacher arrested after reportedly having sex with student

The 25-year0old teacher was charged with a felony account of sexual assault

A former Georgia high school teacher was detained after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Sarah Katherine Brooks, 25, was charged with a felony count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority on Friday, according to jail records from Gwinnett County Jail.

Brooks is said to have had sex during off-campus tutoring with one of her 17-year-old students from Archer High School. The woman was the teen’s physical education teacher, at the time.

The boy’s mother said that the two had sex on at least three occasions, since October. One of those moments was said to have occurred at their family home while the mom was away at work, AJC reports.

On Tuesday, Archer High School principal Ken Johnson sent a letter to parents explaining that the police were alerted after school officials learned of the alleged affair.

Brooks resigned from the school, soon after.

source: dailymail.co.uk